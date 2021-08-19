City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Winners announced for News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo national anthem contest

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We now know who will get to take to the stage to perform the national anthem at the Wichita Falls PRCA rodeo this Friday and Saturday.

Several contestants threw their hats into the ring to perform, but only two were ultimately victorious.

On Friday night, Andrew Morrow will perform while Marly Alvarez will perform Saturday night.

Congratulations to you both!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to...
Two arrested for WFISD bomb threats
Joshua Lee Green
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
Deputy Breanton Chitwood
Clay County sheriff’s deputy grateful to be alive after shooting

Latest News

Archer City Wildcats preparing for new season
Archer City Wildcats preparing for new season
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August
The hospital warned that critical care capabilities are already being affected by the newest...
United Regional pleads for public to get vaccinated in ominous statement
The health district reported that there have been 371 new cases, 60 people are in the hospital...
COVID cases skyrocket in Wichita County