Winners announced for News Channel 6 PRCA rodeo national anthem contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We now know who will get to take to the stage to perform the national anthem at the Wichita Falls PRCA rodeo this Friday and Saturday.

Several contestants threw their hats into the ring to perform, but only two were ultimately victorious.

On Friday night, Andrew Morrow will perform while Marly Alvarez will perform Saturday night.

Congratulations to you both!

