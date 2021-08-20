1 new death, 82 COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One new death and 82 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Friday.

59 people remain hospitalized, with 14 in critical condition. There have been a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths this week, along with 556 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District sadly has ten deaths to report for the week ending August 20, 2021; Case 15,831(40 - 49), Case 15,826 (20-29), Case 15,739 (40-49), Case 15,700 (50-59), Case 15,376 (50-59), Case 15,857 (80+), Case 15,994 (70-79), Case 15,676 (70-79 vaccinated Janssen), Case 16,057 (40-49), Case 15,234 (30-39).

For the week ending August 20, 2021, there are 556 new cases, 59 hospitalizations, and 289 new recoveries.

To date, Wichita County has had 98 reinfections (up 6), and of those, 10 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 252 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 51 new breakthrough cases; 51 are symptomatic, 7 were hospitalized, and 3 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

For the week ending August 20, 2021, the positivity rate is 25%.

The Health District received confirmation this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services that 4 vaccine breakthrough cases resulted as Delta variants.

Total Hospitalizations = 59

Stable - 45

Critical - 14

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

Stable - 2

30 - 39

Stable - 6

40 - 49

Stable - 7

Critical - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 12

Critical - 4

60 - 69

Stable - 10

Critical - 5

70 - 79

Stable - 6

Critical - 1

80+

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

