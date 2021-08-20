City Guide
Annabelle is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Annabelle is a 3-month-old cat who is super sweet and curious.

The Animal Services Center can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

