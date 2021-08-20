FBI investigating murder in Stephens County Jail

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The FBI has been called in to investigate a murder at the Stephens County Jail.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney said it happened at the jail Thursday, August 12.

Sheriff McKinney said the suspect in the murder is Native American.

Due to the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, the FBI was called in to investigate.

The FBI said due to the early stages of the investigation, no other details are available at this time, including the names of the victim and suspect.

