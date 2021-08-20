City Guide
Friday night deadline to suggest mascots, colors for new WFISD high schools

All suggestions will be compiled and given to members of the school naming committee.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD parents, students, faculty and community members have until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 to submit ideas for mascots and colors for the district’s two new high schools.

All suggestions will be compiled and given to members of the school naming committee, which is comprised of students, parents, staff and community members from across the district, for consideration.

Last November, voters approved the $276 million bond for the construction of the schools.

Wichita Falls ISD voted on the names of their two new high schools in July, settling with the following:

  • East Campus - Wichita Falls Legacy High School
  • West Campus - Wichita Falls Memorial High School

Mascot and color submissions can be made by clicking here.

