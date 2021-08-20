City Guide
Hotter’N Hell offers family-friendly 10K race

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The biggest event to hit Wichita Falls is less than a week away. Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings in thousands of cyclists from all over the world to do a 100 miles in the Texoma heat.

But, that may be more challenging that some wish to endure on a Saturday morning, so Hotter’N Hell organizers said one race, the 10K ride is family friendly and is perfect for everyone no matter their age or skill level.

“It’s a great route, you can get there early, 7:05, watch the jets fly over as a family. The canon goes off, the ride starts, you get to ride at your own pace, go through the trail, go through some of the starting lines, see the people that are supporting you. It’s just a fun event, said Brittany Bailey member of Hotter’ N Hell Hundred steering committee.

Free registration is going on right now for the 10K race. All you have to do is pick up a coupon at The Bike Stop or Endurance House. The race is six miles long and it will begin on 10th Street in downtown.

For more information visit The Hotter’ N Hell Hundred website.

