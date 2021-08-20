President Joe Biden extends students loans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. Department of Education to freeze student loan payments.

One student and an alumni are relieved to have this extension.

“Since I currently don’t have a job lined up it’s a whole lot less pressure in the back of my head,” said Connor Whitten, Midwestern State University student.

Whitten is one of many who will take advantage of President Biden’s extended loan freeze now pushed back to January. He’s worried about graduating without a job in his field and the amount of debt he has to pay back.

“If I’m not able to pay back my student loans, I’m gonna have to continue to live with my parents you know. I’m not gonna be able to go out and find a place of my own and do the independent thing that a lot of people my age wanna do when they graduate college,” added Whitten.

“We are still part of the group of people that have not yet received our tax returns back and so with four kids that’s a little bit difficult,” said Elizabeth Ysasi, Midwestern State University alumni.

Ysasi is paying back her loans the best she can but with a large family and a financial set back, things aren’t easy just paying for every day life but the added cashflow for her would mean a lot.

“The extra things, like the extra groceries that the kids may want and diapers that are named brand would be fantastic,” said Ysasia.

“If he does I’m certainly not gonna complain. I’ll be very happy with that but I’m not gonna count on anything,” Whitten said.

