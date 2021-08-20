Tulsa man pleads guilty to threatening Congress, Biden
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their families.
Court records show 58-year-old John Jacob Ahrens pleaded guilty to threatening the President and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure in emails to a Tulsa news station.
In a signed statement, Ahrens said he had no plea agreement, but pleaded guilty on his attorney’s advice in hopes of receiving a lenient sentence.
He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced, according to the document.
