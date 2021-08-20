City Guide
United Regional reports 74 COVID-19 positive patients

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 74 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 at United Regional Health Care System as of Friday.

Hospital officials said 10 of the patients are vaccinated, while 64 of them are not.

19 patients are in critical condition at this time, with one of them having been vaccinated.

The hospital has seen 216 total COVID-19 related admissions since July 1, 2021, with 188 of them being unvaccinated.

