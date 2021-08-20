WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 4-H is the largest youth development program in the United States and the Wichita County 4-H program is ready for their upcoming year.

Registration is open now for kids five to 18. The program focuses on life lessons that will help kids further down the road; they do that through showing livestock, fishing and veterinary science.

Wichita County 4-H enrollment now open (Wichita County 4-H)

“Responsibility, reliability, ethics,” said Katrena Mitchell, Wichita County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development. “We really teach kids how to be good humans. We are growing good humans here in this program and it is because we have great families.”

Wichita County 4-H had around 150 students last year, which is lower than years past. Officials said it’s from COVID-19 and they do want parents to know they have the kids’ safety as their number one priority.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.