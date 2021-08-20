Wichita Falls YMCA Miracle League signups now open

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls YMCA will be hosting a baseball program this fall for children with special needs.

The Miracle League is a free program for children with any special needs diagnosis.

YMCA officials said the field is specially designed for any kid, and can be used by kids with walkers or in wheelchairs.

Registration ends Aug. 31, click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.