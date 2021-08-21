City Guide
No football games in Bulldog Stadium after BISD finds structural issues

Burkburnett ISD Logo, KAUZ
Burkburnett ISD Logo, KAUZ(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD will not host any home football games this year at Bulldog Stadium after inspections found issues with the pipe supports that hold up the concrete bleachers.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the district explained inspections had been done over the summer on the stadium’s infrastructure. Results came back finding those supports had “large scale corrosion” and that they were “rusting inside and out.” It goes on to say an “engineer reported several of the supports could experience failure soon, leading to a complete failure of the infrastructure. The engineer’s professional opinion is to not put any crowds in our bleachers until many improvements and repairs have been made.”

The Bulldogs “Home” opener will now be played in Iowa Park on August 26 against Aubrey. Head football coach Brad Boyd is expected to release a revised schedule soon.

For home middle school games, sub-varsity football games, and Top of Texas games, fans will sit in the aluminum stands behind the north end zone and temporary bleachers that will be put behind the south end zone. No fans will be allowed in the main bleachers.

“This decision was made with the safety and security of our fans and our visiting fans in mind and was based on a professional recommendation from the structural engineering firm,” the statement continues, “as we gather further information and develop a plan for moving forward, we will communicate more information.”

Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more.

