Marjorie is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about a cat named Marjorie.

Marjorie is a one-year-old cat who is sweet and likes people and other cats.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at the Wichita Falls YMCA from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday for a fundraiser.

The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.