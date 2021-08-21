MSU Texas set to begin school year with COVID guidelines in place

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School has returned and with COVID rising, new challenges are being faced. Midwestern State University has guidelines in place to try and make their campus as safe as possible.

MSU Texas is strongly recommending that all students be vaccinated. They will not require a vaccination or mask to be worn, but they urge students to follow CDC guideline along with their own to try and keep COVID off campus.

“We have hand sanitizer that is located on both sides of the classroom,” Brittany Roberts, Student Body Vice President at MSU Texas, said. “There are also spray bottles with paper towels as well so that you can spray your desk and clean it before and after your class.”

“Getting your vaccine, wearing a mask, washing your hands and don’t get into crowded situations, especially if you see people not wearing masks,” Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director for MSU Texas, said.

School begins Monday for MSU Texas and they want to remind everyone that the vaccine is available for them at the Vinson Health Center.

“The vaccine decreases dramatically the likelihood that you will get infected,” Williamson said. “It decreases the likelihood that you will end up in the hospital or die.”

“I had a loss in the family due to COVID last November, so I am trying my best to urge everybody to go and get the shot because it is probably the easiest way to slow down the rates,” Roberts said.

School officials said the health and safety of their students and faculty is the top priority. They will do everything they can to make sure it is a fun and safe school year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.