City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Nonprofits feeling impact of COVID-19

Nonprofits feeling impact of COVID-19
Nonprofits feeling impact of COVID-19(kauz)
By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The impacts of rising coronavirus cases are being felt far beyond just hospitals. Nonprofits in particular are feeling the strain again as we get closer to the COVID numbers we were seeing back in winter.

“Well this latest surge has impacted both of our shelters,” said Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission. “We have had active cases in both places.”

Faith Mission and Faith Refuge are home to those who have nowhere else to go, but as COVID cases climb, it’s meant extra safety precautions are back.

“It’s resurgence has really brought back some bad memories,” said Sparks. “We’ve had to go back to all of our original protocols with masks and social distancing.”

Sparks said they are currently in a good position but they are still facing challenges.

“Unfortunately, most of our housing is dormitory style so keeping people quarantined away from each other is almost impossible in a building like ours,” said Sparks.

For other nonprofits, like First Step, the state of COVID in Wichita County is concerning.

“I felt like we got lucky the last time,” said First Step Executive Director Michelle Turnbow. “We had no staff or client outbreaks and this time it seems like it’s coming on hard and strong.”

Inside First Step’s facility for domestic violence survivors, masks and distancing are once again commonplace.

Deep cleaning happens weekly and staff work split-shifts to prevent outbreaks.

Turnbow said thankfully no clients in the shelter have gotten COVID. Still, she worries that if cases continue to climb, it will impact those needing help the most.

“We’ve got elderly that need to eat, we’ve got victims that need safety, we’ve got people that need food, we’ve got people in the streets that need to go into shelters,” said Turnbow. “We’ve got all these different services here that are going to be affected.”

Both nonprofit leaders urge everyone to do their part and get vaccinated for COVID-19. They said doing that helps make sure no person has to go without the necessities like food, water or a place to stay.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health district reported that there have been 371 new cases, 60 people are in the hospital...
COVID cases skyrocket in Wichita County
A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to...
Two arrested for WFISD bomb threats
Gary Cook’s Street Savvy Kitchen isn’t like other clothing stores.
WF resident turns clothing store into kitchen
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Cody Blair and Kyle Davenport
Region 9 Principal, Assistant Principal of the Year named

Latest News

The Olney Police Department arrested a wanted man Friday morning.
Olney police arrest man on felony warrant
MSU Texas set to begin the school year with COVID guidelines in place
MSU Texas set to begin school year with COVID guidelines in place
MSU Texas set to begin school year with COVID guidelines in place
MSU Texas set to begin school year with COVID guidelines in place
Marjorie is looking for a forever home
Marjorie is looking for her forever home