Olney police arrest man on felony warrant

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Olney Police Department arrested a man Friday morning who was wanted on an engaging in organized criminal activity warrant out of Blue Mound, Texas, according to Chief of Police Dan Birbeck.

Officers were first called to the 600 block of N Avenue E around 10:25 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. The initial report stated that there were two men on scene who were armed with a rifle and knife.

After arriving on scene, police say a woman was found in a nearby alley behind a dumpster. She appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, and she reportedly told officers about the two men.

Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the building, so they called for additional support. Law enforcement with the Young County Sheriff’s Office, Young County Constable’s Office, Archer County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS responded to the scene.

Officers entered the building and found a man, identified as Daniel Kane, who was confused by the officers’ presence.

Kane allegedly admitted to prior drug use with the woman and was arrested on a felony warrant out of Blue Mound for engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $20,000.

Law enforcement found no evidence supporting the claim that there were two armed men at the location. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.