Two indicted on trafficking, child pornography charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County grand jury indicted two people Wednesday on charges relating to a child pornography and trafficking investigation.

Elijah Alexander Grant was indicted Wednesday on the following charges:

Trafficking of a person

10 counts of possession of child pornography

5 counts of possession with the intent to promote lewd visual material depicting a child

Yannah Elizabeth O’Brien was indicted Thursday on the following charges:

6 counts of possession of child pornography with the intention to promote

2 counts of possession with the intent to promote lewd visual material depicting a child

O’Brien was also charged with Trafficking of a person, but that charge has since been dismissed.

The investigation, headed by Texas DPS, reportedly started back on July 27, 2020 in an effort to recover a missing child from Wichita County.

O’Brien was allegedly involved with Grant, who DPS said transported the child to Houston on or around July 27, 2020 for prostitution. DPS Agents in Houston were able to recover the child the next day from a vehicle that was driven by Grant.

Further investigation revealed Grant and O’Brien’s plans were to benefit monetarily by trafficking the child for prostitution.

Grant’s total bond was set at $1,050,000 while O’Brien’s total bond was set at $700,000. Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.

The Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Burkburnett Police Department, Archer City Police Department and the Department of Family and Protective Services all assisted in the investigation.

