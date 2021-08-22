MSU TX ceramics artists work fingers to the bone for Bowl- A-Thon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Ceramic artists in the Midwestern State University’s Fine Arts Department worked their fingers to the bone during their Bowl -A-Thon on Saturday. To make works of art that will be auctioned off towards helping The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank feed even more families.

‘The Bowl -A - Thon feeds into Empty Bowls which has been ten years coming. It’s really amazing to see the community come and work on art like this,” said Simon Welch Marketing Director The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Like many events that had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic the empty bowls event was no exception. While this year while it won’t be cancelled, it will be online.

“Usually all these restaurants would have soups you could try for a ticket. Then you get to pick a bowl but this year we are going to have an online auction. You still get a ticket, you still get a bowl but we’ll just have an auction for premium bowls made by special artists,” said Welch.

The Bowl-A-Thon had 10 artist who took part in helping make the 1,000 bowls needed for the Empty Bowls event.

“After a while it just becomes a part of you. It’s about being truthful, being authentic, struggles and its really about life,” said Pamela Moller resident artist at MSU Tx.

The artists used pieces of clay that after some hard work turned into a bowl. Something that symbolizes a cause so big and so important.

“Ceramics throughout history is combined with eating. The bowl is a the vessel and its combined with people putting food in their mouth. So it makes sense that we use the bowl as a way to raise money for hunger. People are hungry and it’s a way that we can help,” said Steve Hilton Professor of Ceramics and Art MSU Tx.

The online auction for The Empty bowl event starts on Nov. 26th and will last through Dec. 9th.

For more information visit The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank website or Empty Bowls website.

