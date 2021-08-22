A warm week ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Sunday expect more of the same; plenty of heat and humidity. This afternoon we will reach a high near 99, real feel temps will be over 100. Our far eastern counties are under a heat advisory until 8 PM tonight. Monday looks to be a couple of degrees warmer than today. Hot and humid conditions last all week. Thankfully as we closer to next weekend our temps look to drop into the low 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.