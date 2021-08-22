City Guide
A warm week ahead

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Sunday expect more of the same; plenty of heat and humidity. This afternoon we will reach a high near 99, real feel temps will be over 100. Our far eastern counties are under a heat advisory until 8 PM tonight. Monday looks to be a couple of degrees warmer than today. Hot and humid conditions last all week. Thankfully as we closer to next weekend our temps look to drop into the low 90′s.

