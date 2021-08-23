1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 154 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday and the weekend.

62 people remain hospitalized at this time. Last week, there were a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths and 556 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.