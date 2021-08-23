City Guide
Amarillo police arrest man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

Bryant Keith Martin Jr.(DPS)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

DPS said 28-year-old Bryant Keith Martin Jr. had been wanted since December 2020 when a warrant for his arrest was issued in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender.

After an Amarillo Police Department investigation, officers located Martin Jr. at a resource center in Amarillo on August 16.

In 2014, Martin Jr. was convicted in Randall County on one count aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving two girls ages 5 and 6.

He received seven years probation for the charges. In 2015, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to four years in TDCJ.

Martin Jr. was released from prison and registered as a sex offender in Amarillo in 2019.

Midwestern Parkway bridge to reopen Tuesday