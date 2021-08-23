City View ISD’s new building making positive impact on students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD opened up it’s newest building for students. The Career Technology and Education (CTE) building is only three weeks old, but it’s already impacting one student in a positive way.

“They can try it once or try it a couple of times or try it for a couple of years and decide ‘hey this isn’t my path and I want to go elsewhere’ but they can decide that now in high school,” said Autumn Lippi, Agriculture Science Teacher at CTE.

“Cook better in the kitchen and understand that I can use ingredients better,” said 14-year-old Kenedee Pennington.

Pennington attends City View CTE. She wants to be a chef and took up the love of cooking from her mother and she’s testing out the waters right now to figure out her career path.

“I think these classes are fun to get out of our school building and to be able to like go in the kitchen,” Pennington said.

While in the kitchen, she’s already gained some new skills.

“How to use ingredients and different ingredients to where like you can use chicken in three different meals and not the same,” Pennington said.

Pennington is also enrolled in business and nursing classes.

“If cooking doesn’t work out, I probably want to be a nurse to help people like my mom does,” said Pennington.

“I think students need to understand that trade is so important and being able to do skills with your hands is going to impact those students in the future,” said Lippi.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.