Comanche Nation Casino to host vaccine clinic

The clinic will take place in the administration building in the parking lot of the casino.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment will hold a vaccine clinic Wednesday at the Comanche Nation Casino.

It lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the administration building of the casino in Lawton.

The clinic will be open to people from Oklahoma and Texas who are 12 and older. People under 18 years old will have to have a parent or guardian present.

Officials ask that you bring a photo ID and your vaccination card if you need your second shot.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

