Hirschi Huskies looking for new opponent for Friday opener

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hirschi Huskies’ football opener against Carrollton Ranchview on Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the team announced on Twitter.

The Huskies are searching for a new opponent for this week.

