Hirschi Huskies looking for new opponent for Friday opener

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hirschi Huskies’ football opener against Carrollton Ranchview on Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the team announced on Twitter.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Friday's game against Carrollton Ranchview has been CANCELLED due to Covid concerns. Wichita Falls Hirschi is looking for a game this Friday.@Matt_Stepp817 — Hirschi Football (@HirschiFootball) August 23, 2021

The Huskies are searching for a new opponent for this week.

