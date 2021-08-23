City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Midwestern Parkway bridge to reopen Tuesday

Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Repairs on the westbound lane of the Midwestern Parkway bridge that crosses Holliday Creek have been completed, according to the city of Wichita Falls.

City officials are planning to reopen the bridge to traffic on Tuesday. They’re asking drivers to be cautious in the area as city employees remove all barricades.

Repairs on the Midwestern Parkway north bridge that crosses Holiday Creek are set to start...
Repairs on the Midwestern Parkway north bridge that crosses Holiday Creek are set to start Thursday, July 8.(City of Wichita Falls)

READ: Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge

For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
Elijah Alexander Grant and Yannah Elizabeth O’Brien.
Two indicted on trafficking, child pornography charges
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
After the Texas Supreme Court chose to stay out of Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mandates
WFISD superintendent to discuss mask mandate with school board
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations

Latest News

Hirschi Huskies
Hirschi Huskies looking for new opponent for Friday opener
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry has two stops left in August
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The clinic will take place in the administration building in the parking lot of the casino.
Comanche Nation Casino to host vaccine clinic