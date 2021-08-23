Midwestern Parkway bridge to reopen Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Repairs on the westbound lane of the Midwestern Parkway bridge that crosses Holliday Creek have been completed, according to the city of Wichita Falls.

City officials are planning to reopen the bridge to traffic on Tuesday. They’re asking drivers to be cautious in the area as city employees remove all barricades.

Repairs on the Midwestern Parkway north bridge that crosses Holiday Creek are set to start Thursday, July 8. (City of Wichita Falls)

READ: Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge

For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.