Midwestern Parkway bridge to reopen Tuesday
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Repairs on the westbound lane of the Midwestern Parkway bridge that crosses Holliday Creek have been completed, according to the city of Wichita Falls.
City officials are planning to reopen the bridge to traffic on Tuesday. They’re asking drivers to be cautious in the area as city employees remove all barricades.
For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.
