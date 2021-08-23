City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Motorcycles with a cause: veterans stop in WF to raise money for scholarship fund

Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen...
Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans.(The American Legion)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans from all around the country made a quick stop in Wichita Falls on Monday for the National American Legion Riders Annual Legacy Run.

The five-day ride goes across the nation every year, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans. The 1,500-mile route takes veterans across the southern United States as they make their way to the American Legion National Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Riders stopping at American Legion Post 169 for lunch spoke with KAUZ’s Selene Jimenez, expressing their dedication to the cause.

“I am surrounded by 200 of my best friends. We’ve come from all over America because we believe in this cause,” said Mark Clark. “It doesn’t matter how hot it is, it doesn’t matter what the weather is, we’re gonna blow the horn because that’s what we do. We’re out here for the kids and everyone out here shares that commitment equally just as I do.”

On day two of their trek, the riders have raised $575,000 towards their million dollar goal. To contribute to the Legacy Scholarship fund or learn more about the American Legion, click here.

Stay tuned for our 6 p.m. coverage of the event.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
Elijah Alexander Grant and Yannah Elizabeth O’Brien.
Two indicted on trafficking, child pornography charges
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
After the Texas Supreme Court chose to stay out of Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mandates
WFISD superintendent to discuss mask mandate with school board
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations

Latest News

Hirschi Huskies
Hirschi Huskies looking for new opponent for Friday opener
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry has two stops left in August
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Midwestern Parkway bridge to reopen Tuesday
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County