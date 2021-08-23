NC6 City Guide: Discovering Graham with Ahart Real Estate Group

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re highlighting Ahart Real Estate Group located in Graham, Texas. They are a very unique group, which values teamwork, hometown pride and giving back to the community.

Linsey Taylor is a realtor and the owner of Ahart Real Estate Group. When she moved to Graham, she said she saw something that was missing in the real estate market, which was having an extraordinary group of real estate agents that work as a team. “We are all independent agents, but we work together as a team to fulfill our clients goals,” she said. “That’s something that has gone over very well here.”

Ruby Jernigan, one of the real estate agents, talks about some of the values they share, “It’s coming together and just serving the community (...) wanting to just be a resource for people in the community, with all things, but mostly real estate, of course.”

“God, family, and all else third,” Jerry Mazanec, another member of their real estate team, said. “All of our team members are that way.”

Taylor said, “Graham is a really special place.” It is that small hometown that the rest of the world hasn’t found out about it yet, she said. “Hometown pride is really big here, sports are really big here, and in regards to real estate, you can get some really beautiful pieces of land for very reasonable prices.”

In Graham, there are beautiful old neighborhoods that were built decades ago, but are still very well maintained to this day.

“That’s one of the reasons I fell in love with this town,” Taylor said. “The homes here look as beautiful as the day they were built, it’s really an amazing thing.”

For private viewings and for more information on real estate opportunities, you can contact Linsey Taylor with Ahart Real Estate Group at (940) 399-9743.

“The rest of the world has figured out that Texas is the place to be,” Taylor said.

