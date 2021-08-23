City Guide
Police: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Texas cops

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges.

Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said Saturday that 34-year-old George Michael Mireles died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex.

Police say officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for. Birkenfeld said in a statement that police later learned Mireles also was wanted on a felony drug charge.

Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

