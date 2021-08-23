City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas congressman Nehls says he tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.(U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.

Nehls, a Republican from the Houston area, said he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon. He wrote Saturday that he strongly recommends getting the vaccine since it’s prove to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Nehls, the former sheriff of Fort Bend County who was elected to Congress last year, had said on Wednesday that a close family member had tested positive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Elijah Alexander Grant and Yannah Elizabeth O’Brien.
Two indicted on trafficking, child pornography charges
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
After the Texas Supreme Court chose to stay out of Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mandates
WFISD superintendent to discuss mask mandate with school board

Latest News

Career Technology Education Building
City View ISD’s new building making positive impact on students
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,557 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen...
Motorcycles with a cause: veterans stop in WF to raise money for scholarship fund
Gov. Greg Abbott (File)
In Texas, latest COVID-19 wave could cost 72,000 jobs, study finds
Hirschi Huskies
Hirschi Huskies to play Episcopal School of Dallas for Friday opener