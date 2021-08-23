City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the suspect.(Houston Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Montgomery County on Monday issued an arrest warrant charging murder against Emma Presler, 19, a suspect accused of setting a man and a woman on fire.

Houston Police officers responded to a report of an arson at the residence at 2046 Aspen Glade Drive at about 10 p.m. on August 6.

The victims, Devin Graham, 33, and Karissa Lindros, 26, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of severe burns. Both were listed in critical condition and Graham would eventually succumb to his wounds.

Before he died, Graham told police a woman entered the residence and poured an unknown substance on him and lit him on fire.

Witnesses reported seeing a young woman fleeing the scene in a white, four-door sedan shortly after the victims were set on fire.

“Further investigation led to the identity of Presler as the suspect in this case,” Houston Police said.

Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information on Presler’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Elijah Alexander Grant and Yannah Elizabeth O’Brien.
Two indicted on trafficking, child pornography charges
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
After the Texas Supreme Court chose to stay out of Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mandates
WFISD superintendent to discuss mask mandate with school board

Latest News

Career Technology Education Building
City View ISD’s new building making positive impact on students
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,557 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen...
Motorcycles with a cause: veterans stop in WF to raise money for scholarship fund
Gov. Greg Abbott (File)
In Texas, latest COVID-19 wave could cost 72,000 jobs, study finds
Hirschi Huskies
Hirschi Huskies to play Episcopal School of Dallas for Friday opener