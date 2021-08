WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting two more locations in August.

Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September. (WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Mill St. Housing Center on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, food bank officials will be at Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

