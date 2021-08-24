2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 190 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Tuesday.

64 people remain hospitalized at this time. Last week, there were a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths and 556 new cases.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, August 23, 2021 1 60s 154 62 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 2 80s and 90s 190 64

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.