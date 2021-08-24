City Guide
Burkburnett elementary school parents notified they can send COVID exposed students to school if no symptoms are showing

Overton Ray Elementary School(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An elementary school in the Burkburnett ISD sent a letter to parents saying they can send their students back to school even if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID, but are not showing symptoms.

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent Brad Owens says he is following TEA’s latest guidelines and says he’s trying to keep parents informed.

Overton Ray Elementary School officials sent parents a letter. News Channel 6 has a copy of the letter and it says parents can opt to send their students back to school without a negative COVID test if that child is exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID.

“There’s really nothing we can do about that but follow TEA’s guidelines because we can’t simply do whatever we want to do,” said Owens.

The T-E-A recommends districts consult with local health authorities before making any final decisions.

“Schools are caught in the middle. The health department, CDC and TEA are all providing us different information,” added Owens.

We called the Wichita County Health Department to ask about this letter today. We were told they were unaware of this action by the Burkburnett I-S-D. They declined to talk with us today but said they will go on record on Wednesday.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
