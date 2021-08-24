City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Elijah Alexander Grant and Yannah Elizabeth O’Brien.
Two indicted on trafficking, child pornography charges
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
After the Texas Supreme Court chose to stay out of Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mandates
WFISD superintendent to discuss mask mandate with school board

Latest News

More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge
The ladies of Impact 100 are hoping to grow to at least 100 women this year.
Impact 100 Wichita Falls kicks off 3rd year with membership event
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street
“That is probably the highest we have been at this point in registration since the year 2012."
Hotter’N Hell Hundred registration numbers surpass 8,000
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street