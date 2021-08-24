City Guide
Father, son killed in crash of small plane in North Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AZLE, Texas (AP) - Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their small plane crashed in North Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Azle, northwest of Fort Worth. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said 18-year-old Jack Schwantz and 55-year-old Charles Schwantz were killed in the crash.

The medical examiner said Charles Schwantz was the pilot and Jack Schwantz was the passenger.

