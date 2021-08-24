FM 1954 to close Friday for bridge replacements

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - A road south of Holliday will be closed this Friday due to bridge construction.

Crews will shut down FM 1954 (Little Lease Road) at noon between FM 368 (South College Avenue) and FM 2224 so that two bridges can be rebuilt.

The construction is expected to take about six months, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

If you normally go that way, plan to take an alternate route, like FM 440 (Ford Road).

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.