Health district hopes FDA approval of Pfizer will boost vaccinations

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After more than a year of trials and studies, the FDA has given full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It is an exciting milestone for health officials and with this approval, the hope is that this will clear up some uncertainty about the Pfizer vaccine and lead to an increase in vaccinations nationwide.

However, Pfizer was only approved for people ages 16 and up. For ages 12 through 15, the Pfizer vaccine will still be under an emergency use authorization. Experts believe approval for that age range is right around the corner.

“They will be working on that next to get it fully approved for the younger age groups and I expect Moderna to follow suit with both of those,” said Lou Kreidler, director of health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

Health officials said the FDA has made sure the Pfizer vaccine met the scientific standards that they hold, just like they do with other vaccines. Health officials want to assure people that the vaccine can be trusted and is safe and effective.

“The FDA takes this very seriously,” said Kreidler. “They have a really rigorous standard and process in place. People should feel comfortable at this point that the vaccines have been studied and gone through trials.”

Kreidler said that she hopes more people will get the vaccine now that it has been fully approved by the FDA, especially with Wichita County’s numbers on the rise everyday and hospitals filling up.

