Hotter’N Hell Hundred registration numbers surpass 8,000

“That is probably the highest we have been at this point in registration since the year 2012."
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is less than a week away and the excitement level in town is growing. It’s the 40th anniversary this year, and will be back in person compared to virtual last year.

The registration numbers are through the roof. They have surpassed 8,000 total participants and officials believe they will be able to hit 10,000 before registration closes.

“That is probably the highest we have been at this point in registration since the year 2012, so it looks like it is going to be a real good year,” said Chip Filer, Hotter’N Hell Hundred executive director.

Filer said the anticipation for this year has been one of the largest he has been around for. Even if you missed online registration, you can sign up in person starting this Thursday until the day of the race.

News Channel 6 will be live at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to bring everyone the sights and sounds of the start of Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

