Hotter’N Hell Hundred route cleanup happening Wednesday

The cleanup will begin at 6 p.m. outside United Supermarkets located on Old Iowa Park Road.
The cleanup will begin at 6 p.m. outside United Supermarkets located on Old Iowa Park Road.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls businesses are coming together Wednesday to clean up the community in preparation for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred route happening this weekend.

The cleanup will begin at 6 p.m. outside United Supermarkets located on Old Iowa Park Road. Bring your friends and family and let’s get to making Wichita Falls look our best.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings in thousands of bikers from all over the world. News Channel 6 will be live at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to bring everyone the sights and sounds of the start of the event.

