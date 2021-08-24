City Guide
Impact 100 Wichita Falls kicks off 3rd year with membership event

The ladies of Impact 100 are hoping to grow to at least 100 women this year.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Impact 100 Wichita Falls kicked off it’s third year Monday night with their 2022 Membership Kickoff Event.

The ladies of Impact 100 are hoping to grow to at least 100 women this year in hopes of reaching their first $100,000 grant that will be given to an area nonprofit.

READ: Impact 100 hopes to increase membership & charitable giving for 2022

Monday was a great start. The purpose of this chapter is to empower women of all ages and backgrounds by bringing them together to make a transformational impact through philanthropic investment.

“$1,000, that’s not an easy gift, that’s a stop and think gift for a lot of us,” Debi Walters with Impact 100 said. “I can give $1000 but I can’t give $100,000 and collectively when we come together, we are going to give $100,000 to one of our nonprofits here and we are so excited to see what that looks like.”

If you were not able to make Monday night’s event but would like to learn more about Impact 100 Wichita Falls or join these ladies as they transform the community, head over to the Impact 100 website or Facebook page.

