2 pets die in fire on Covington Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 1100 block of Covington Street on Monday.

Firefighters on scene said the residents were not injured, but some pets suffered from smoke inhalation. Of the four dogs in the house, one escaped with the owners, one was rescued and two died.

The fire reportedly started in the back corner of the house, and the Red Cross was called to help the residents. Fire department officials said there was about $20,000 in damages to the house and about $5,000 in damages to contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

