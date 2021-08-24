City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment

Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment
Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police are asking for help finding several people they say broke into the Bright Athletic Complex Monday morning, taking thousands of dollars worth in equipment.

UPD tweeted a video Tuesday of five people near the gates of the athletic complex around 3:00 a.m. Monday. According to the police, the group took $4,000 worth of athletic equipment and left in a black minivan.

If anyone knows who these individuals are, or has information about the crime, they are asked to call Sgt. Elkins at 979-845-8063 or email information to lelkins@tamu.edu.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Motorcycles with a cause: veterans stop in WF to raise money for scholarship fund
WFISD providing rapid COVID tests on-campus
WFISD providing rapid COVID tests on-campus
Scheduling changes to Texoma football games
Scheduling changes to Texoma football games
Burkburnett Bulldogs believing in winning
Burkburnett Bulldogs believing in winning
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County