City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws a football during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Walker registered to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Georgia as Donald Trump has been urging the former football great to join the U.S. Senate in the state as a Republican.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By JEFF AMY
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in 1982 as a University of Georgia running back. Perhaps more importantly in today’s Republican Party, he carries the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Walker has never run for office and will likely face scrutiny over past struggles with mental illness as well as policy stances. But if he emerges from the Republican primary, the Senate contest would feature two Black men vying for a seat in the heart of the Deep South.

Walker stayed mum Tuesday, continuing a pattern of few comments even has he started taking steps to put a Senate bid in motion. He registered to vote last week at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard. Walker signed Federal Election Commission papers Tuesday declaring his candidacy, allowing him to raise money for a Senate run.

Republicans already running for the Senate seat include state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former banking executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler and contractor Kelvin King. Some other potential GOP candidates may not run with Walker’s entry into the race, including former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost a to Warnock in a January special election runoff, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a four-term congressman from near Savannah.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
Ethan Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the delta variant.
‘It kills me.’ Father watches son fight for his life after contracting the delta variant
Scheduling changes to Texoma football games
Scheduling changes to Texoma football games
Burkburnett Bulldogs believing in winning
Burkburnett Bulldogs believing in winning