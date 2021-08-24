City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WEEK 1 schedule changes for Texoma football games

Here's all of the schedule changes made to Texoma football games for this week.
Here's all of the schedule changes made to Texoma football games for this week.(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - It is officially the first week of Texas high school football, but unfortunately it’s starting out on a sour note for some Texoma teams. We already have three game cancellations and rescheduling, two of those due to COVID-19.

MUNDAY MONGULS

Friday’s game against Iraan for the Munday Moguls has been canceled. Instead, they will take on the Peaster Greyhounds in Peaster at 7:30 p.m.

HIRSCHI HUSKIES

The Hirschi Huskies are now playing Episcopal School of Dallas on Friday after Carrollton Ranchview had to quarantine its entire offensive line.

BURKBURNETT BULLDOGS

Burkburnett High School is also rescheduling it’s game against Aubrey this week, but it’s due to structural issues with the stadium. The district decided to not host any varsity football games this season. You can read more about that here.

The athletic department has finalized a new schedule with updated times and locations, which can be found below. This week, the Bulldogs will play Aubrey on Thursday instead of Friday at 7 p.m. in Iowa Park.

Burkburnett Bulldogs Revised Schedule
Burkburnett Bulldogs Revised Schedule(Burkburnett ISD)

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
President Biden extends students loan payment freeze
President Biden extends student loan payment freeze
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Hirschi Huskies
Hirschi Huskies to play Episcopal School of Dallas for Friday opener
Burkburnett ISD Logo, KAUZ
No football games in Bulldog Stadium after BISD finds structural issues
You’ll hardly be able to recognize Electra’s football team this year; yes, part of it is...
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Electra Tigers
It’s hard to deny how good of a run the Holliday Eagles had last season: going perfect in...
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Holliday Eagles