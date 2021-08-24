WEEK 1 schedule changes for Texoma football games

TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - It is officially the first week of Texas high school football, but unfortunately it’s starting out on a sour note for some Texoma teams. We already have three game cancellations and rescheduling, two of those due to COVID-19.

MUNDAY MONGULS

Friday’s game against Iraan for the Munday Moguls has been canceled. Instead, they will take on the Peaster Greyhounds in Peaster at 7:30 p.m.

HIRSCHI HUSKIES

The Hirschi Huskies are now playing Episcopal School of Dallas on Friday after Carrollton Ranchview had to quarantine its entire offensive line.

BURKBURNETT BULLDOGS

Burkburnett High School is also rescheduling it’s game against Aubrey this week, but it’s due to structural issues with the stadium. The district decided to not host any varsity football games this season. You can read more about that here.

The athletic department has finalized a new schedule with updated times and locations, which can be found below. This week, the Bulldogs will play Aubrey on Thursday instead of Friday at 7 p.m. in Iowa Park.

Burkburnett Bulldogs Revised Schedule (Burkburnett ISD)

