WFISD providing rapid COVID tests on-campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD is adding a voluntary COVID-19 testing program for students.

The K-12 program makes free rapid tests available on campus for students whose legal guardians have given consent. WFISD has posted permission slips online, sent physical forms home with students, and warned that students will only be eligible for testing if a complete form is on-file with the school nurse.

WFISD has emphasized that the program is fully optional, stating that tests would only be administered to cooperative students with a legal guardian’s consent.

Trained school staff would administer the nasal swab tests to students while under the supervision of a COVID-19 test administrator, and results would come in within 24 hours via text or email.

Students who test positive will be moved to a room away from other students and staff until a parent or guardian can pick them up. Meanwhile, students with negative test results would be able to continue attending school without interruption. However, the district urges students displaying symptoms of COVID-19 to consider isolating or consulting with their doctor regardless of test results.

The program is free because it uses Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW tests provided by the federal government.

The tests are being offered in addition to existing safety protocols, such as social distancing and frequent disinfection of surfaces. The school district is also offering weekly vaccine clinics every Friday until Labor Day.

