1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 149 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Tuesday.
71 people remain hospitalized at this time. Last week, there were a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths and 556 new cases.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|1
|60s
|154
|62
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|2
|80s and 90s
|190
|64
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|1
|20s
|149
|71
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.