1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 149 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Tuesday.

71 people remain hospitalized at this time. Last week, there were a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths and 556 new cases.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, August 23, 2021160s15462
Tuesday, August 24, 2021280s and 90s19064
Wednesday, August 25, 2021120s14971

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

