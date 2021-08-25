City Guide
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Hirschi Huskies

By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hirschi Huskies have a talented offense that helped them to playoffs last year and a solid run game led by running back A’Marion Peterson. Players are saying this year, however, the receiver corps could be the ones making some big plays.

“The nature of it is, I think the collective group is going to be the best group of receivers I’ve coached since I’ve been here,” head coach Antonio Wiley said.

“With this receiver corps, we have one of the best receiver corps Hirschi has ever had in a while,” senior wide receiver Jewel Fletcher added, “so we should be able to do big things during the season.”

The Huskies will have a receiver corps led by Fletcher, who’s seen success on both sides of the ball and is ready to make his senior season one to remember.

“I’m expecting a lot out of me and my teammates,” he said, “for this being my senior year it’s more personal than any other year I’ve been here.”

“When you add a dynamic passing threat to the equation, it’s just going to make our offense just a little more potent,” Coach Wiley said.

With Coach Wiley’s faith in his offensive scheme locked in, he can focus on some of the younger talent on his defense and offensive line.

“We have some young guys in secondary that we’re hoping over the course of the non-district games we can get them ironed out and get their feet wet and get them used to playing at the varsity level,” he explained.

“We’ve been getting really better at communicating,” junior center Robert Crump said, “I know for me I don’t feel like a dear in the headlights this season.”

The only question that remains is who will start at that quarterback position, with Terrious Causey and Kejean Moore getting practice and scrimmage time in.

Coach Wiley said not to doubt the Huskies this year: they’re ready to show off what they’ve got.

“I think we have the talent, and a group of young men that have worked their butts off for the opportunity to go out and just have a great showing for their families and for their community,” he said.

After Carrollton Ranchview had to cancel this week’s season opener, the Hirschi Huskies will now play Episcopal School of Dallas on Friday, Aug 27 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

