City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues Executive order maintaining prohibition of vaccine mandates in Texas

Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the...
Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the state of Texas.(Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the state of Texas.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Overton Ray Elementary School
Burkburnett elementary school sends letter to parents about COVID exposure protocols
Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their...
Father, son killed in crash of small plane in North Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2 pets die in fire on Covington Street

Latest News

Ronny Jackson represents the 13th congressional district of Texas.
Rep. Jackson to host Nocona town hall
Perpetrators allegedly used a stolen vehicle to try and steal an ATM
Second suspect arrested for July ATM theft
WF Area Food Bank to host sculpture exhibit next Tuesday
WF Area Food Bank to host sculpture exhibit next Tuesday
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Hotter’N Hell Hundred to boost Wichita Falls economy
Hotter’N Hell Hundred to boost Wichita Falls economy