Habitat for Humanity of WF in need of donations, volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls is in need of donations to continue its 29-year-long mission of helping low income families make their dreams of home ownership become a reality.

To make that happen, Habitat for Humanity staff said they sell lumber and construction equipment donated in their ReStore shop so that they can buy new building materials to go into their clients’ homes. However, like most nonprofits in the Wichita Falls, COVID-19 has impacted them as well.

“The ReStore is one of our biggest fundraisers for Habitat for Humanity,” said Will Goodner, director of marketing at Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls. “It really helps our mission so when we see a decrease in donated construction material, we have fewer people coming into the store and it burdens the business.”

Goodner said they are also in need of volunteers to help finish the current home they are working on now. To donate or volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls, click here.

