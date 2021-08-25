Health district addresses Burkburnett elementary COVID exposure letter

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District has responded to the COVID protocol letter a Burkburnett ISD elementary sent home to parents.

Burkburnett ISD officials said Overton Ray Elementary School is following TEA guidelines, which gives parents the choice to send their student back to school if their child was exposed to someone who has COVID and is not symptomatic.

Health Director Lou Kreidler said school districts are having a challenging year trying to keep up with constantly changing TEA guidelines, but she feels school districts should take additional steps to help protect students.

Overton Ray Elementary School (KAUZ)

“The best recommendation is if you’re a contact to a case, you should quarantine at home for that 10-day period,” Kreidler said. “The TEA guidance is different and the school is just having to do their best to navigate that.

Kreidler said after the letter was sent home on Tuesday, the health district decided to make changes to their guidance on non-household contacts to fall more in line with the TEA’s current protocols.

“We as the health department will no longer be following those individuals from a case management perspective and standpoint,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said this decision was made to provide the best public impact to the community and her department will now focus on individuals who are household contacts. The health district suggests anyone who has tested positive or been exposed should quarantine for 10 days from their known exposure.

